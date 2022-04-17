Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

APPS opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.