Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post $3.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.89 and the lowest is $3.08. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $5.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $14.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.14 to $14.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $112.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $117.51. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

