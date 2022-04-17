Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will post sales of $86.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $366.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

