Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.18. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

EC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

EC stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.379 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 506,857 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 421,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 917,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $9,986,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

