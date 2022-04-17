Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.17. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 11.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $69.58 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

