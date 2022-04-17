Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Evolent Health also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,649,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.33. 519,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,686. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

