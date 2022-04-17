Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.44. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 150.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

