Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95).

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 59.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period.

Shares of DNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,599,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,974,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.