Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,373,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,244. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

