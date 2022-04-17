Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $24,443,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

