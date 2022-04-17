Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNPR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNPR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

