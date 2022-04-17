Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 62.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 735,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,012. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after acquiring an additional 347,501 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

