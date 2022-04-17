Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.