Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.99. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $104.18.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

