Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.84. Children’s Place reported earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of PLCE traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 448,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,073. The company has a market cap of $698.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 226.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

