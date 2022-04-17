Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

KHC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,309,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 44.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 47,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.