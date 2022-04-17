Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.49. Southern posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. 5,925,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

