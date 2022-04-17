Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $9.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.65. 552,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

