Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) to post sales of $44.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.00 million and the highest is $45.95 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $43.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $193.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $198.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $205.54 million, with estimates ranging from $198.10 million to $212.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

UMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 217,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and have sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in UMH Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in UMH Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

