Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48. Westlake posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake will report full-year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $23.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $19.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $40,506,000.

WLK stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.51. 696,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,896. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

