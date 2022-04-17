Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Aramark reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

