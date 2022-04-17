Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

