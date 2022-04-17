Zacks: Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to announce $153.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $119.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $648.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.81 million to $672.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $755.55 million, with estimates ranging from $715.47 million to $790.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $143.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.93. 79,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,827. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

