Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,894 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 552,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.49. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

