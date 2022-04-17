Zacks: Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

