Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have commented on CMMB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

In other news, Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $608,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

