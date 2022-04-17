Zacks: Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Citigroup reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $8.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

NYSE:C traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.93. 34,043,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,676,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

