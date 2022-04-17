Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.40.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

