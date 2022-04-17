Zacks: Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $199.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

