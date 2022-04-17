Zacks: Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Edison International posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

