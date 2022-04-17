Zacks: Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.69. EMCOR Group reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $116.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $107.79 and a twelve month high of $135.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

