Zacks: Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post $3.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will announce $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $13.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $17.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $18.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.