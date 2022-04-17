Zacks: Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.75 Million

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) to post sales of $48.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $27.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $268.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $276.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $350.91 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 1,012,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

