Zacks: Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.56 Million

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) will post $132.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.40 million and the lowest is $129.87 million. FB Financial reported sales of $149.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $566.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.42 million to $582.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $632.70 million, with estimates ranging from $608.98 million to $659.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FB Financial by 67.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 48.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FB Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in FB Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. 154,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

