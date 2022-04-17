Zacks: Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.78. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Graco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Graco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 34,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Graco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 257,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Graco has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

