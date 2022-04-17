Zacks: Analysts Expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Post $1.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.37. Grindrod Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 958.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,475,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $477.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

