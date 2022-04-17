Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) to announce sales of $25.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.82 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $128.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $159.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $198.50 million, with estimates ranging from $174.50 million to $245.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

About Heron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

