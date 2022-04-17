Zacks: Analysts Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 242.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,595,000 after buying an additional 917,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after buying an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.