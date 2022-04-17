Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,205. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

