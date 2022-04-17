Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 169,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,779. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

