Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) to report sales of $71.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported sales of $63.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $298.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $327.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

HCKT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 258,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. 130,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,256. The stock has a market cap of $748.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

