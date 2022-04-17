Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TPG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TPG will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of TPG at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TPG traded down 0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 28.08. 6,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,210. TPG has a 1 year low of 26.50 and a 1 year high of 35.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 29.36.
TPG Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG (TPG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.