Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TPG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million.

TPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of TPG at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPG traded down 0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 28.08. 6,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,210. TPG has a 1 year low of 26.50 and a 1 year high of 35.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 29.36.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

