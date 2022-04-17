Zacks: Analysts Expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Post -$2.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma also posted earnings per share of ($2.80) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.35. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

ZSAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZSAN opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

