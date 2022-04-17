Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

