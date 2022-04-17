Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.