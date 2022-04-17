Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 53,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,720. American Software has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

