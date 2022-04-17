Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full-year sales of $339.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $375.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $498.27 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $534.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,151,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $22.80 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

