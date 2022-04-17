Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

AIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIP opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Arteris has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

