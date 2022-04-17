Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital also reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

TCPC stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $823.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

