Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.31 Million

Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will report sales of $299.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the highest is $355.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 9,694,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125,884. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 5.56. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

