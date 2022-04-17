Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.43 million and the highest is $31.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $149.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $150.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $197.38 million, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $202.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,684 shares of company stock worth $1,769,633 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $9,404,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $179,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

